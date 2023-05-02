David R. Smith Obituary

Dave passed peacefully in the warm comfort of his home in Wheelock, Vt., Wednesday evening, April 12, 2023 at the age of 90 surrounded by many of his family and caregiver, Beth.
Dave was born on Aug. 23, 1932, third child and son of Doris and Cecil Smith of Sheffield, Vt. Dave grew up in Sheffield, graduated 8th grade from the village school there, then hired out working several farms in the area, later logging, before joining the U.S. Army in 1950. With excellent reviews in training as a Combat Engineer, Dave rose quickly to the rank of Sergeant and was deployed to Korea and the war being fought there. Dave’s military record especially recognized his leadership, reliability and performance in the most dire of combat engagements to which Dave was known only to say he just did his job! Dave finished his Army service assigned to a special training unit in Germany developed to best prepare soldiers for combat readiness, a first of its kind effort by the U.S. Army. While stationed in Germany, Dave made many friends, some he carried in his heart the rest of his life! Upon his return home, Dave worked for Flexible Tubing in Lyndonville and building of the Portland pipeline before beginning a long career logging in the woods of northern Vermont. Dave would soon marry Mavis Libby of Wheelock and together they would have sons Michael David and Robert Cecil. During this union Dave logged both locally as well as contracting himself and his skid horses out across Northern Vermont often away from home during the work week yet always made time to teach his boys to hunt, shoot, the values of work through chores when he was away, to respect their elders and mind their mother, respect their mother and do so without fail! It was during this period of his life Dave became a charter and founding member of the Caledonia Coon and Cat Club in Lyndonville, where he enjoyed great success with brother Duane and their well-bred hounds in water, race and night hunt competition.
Dave would spend the better part of the remainder of his life hunting with hounds alongside Duane and younger brother Gaylon, teaming with them also in the hunting of deer. Following a divorce from Mavis in the mid-60s, Dave met and later married Nancy (Newland) Camber and together they had a son, Timothy Paul, who joined brother David Camber and sister Pam, Nancy’s children from a previous marriage. Dave and Nancy would divorce and following such, Dave met and married who would become his life partner-Lorraine (Sinclair) Westover. They would spend over 30 years together, sharing all life had to offer, especially horse and pony pulling in the tri-state region. Following Lorraine’s death in 2004, Dave kept himself busy traveling Vt., N.H. and Maine to horse pulls and was a welcomed sight to every event. Prior to Lorraine’s death, Dave was joined in his horse pulling ventures by youngest son, Tim. This period became Dave’s most successful and enjoyable. Tim would be part of every draw Dave would make until retiring from the sport. In his long years alone following Lorraine’s passing, Dave became an early bird daily regular at restaurants such as the Candlepin in Barton, the Busy Bee in Glover and the Miss Lyndonville Diner - you knew Dave Smith was there by the angle he parked his truck! Dave found special pleasure visiting with best friends Archie Foster of Walden, Raymond (Doc) Miles and Mr. Richard Young of Sheffield. Dave was, by those who knew him well, a man with Honor, Integrity, Compassion and Family. Dave was a Believer, a man of Grit, true Grit!
Dave was predeceased by his folks, Doris and Cecil, brothers Delford, Brad and Duane and wife Lorraine. He is survived by sons Mike, Robert and wife Laura, Tim and wife Rebekah, siblings Rob and wife Janet, Gaylon and wife Elva, Jack (Preston), Lorraine and husband Russ, Gayle Gauthier, Jennie and husband Ashley, Donna and husband Charles and a very special and loving sister-in-law Joan Smith (Duane). Grandchildren Carly Rainey (Troy), Ashley Hall (Noah), Alicia Van Duyn, Josh Gier, Samantha Heighton (Matt), Sarah and Tim Camber Jr. Great grandchildren Colby Zaun, Wyatt Mason, Riley Heighton and Eli Van Duyn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16 at the Sulfur Spring Cemetery in Wheelock, all are welcome. John Sleeper will be officiating. Memorial donations in Dave’s name may be made to an Animal Shelter of one’s choice. Condolences may be shared with family at www.guibordfh.com
