Sept. 22nd 1940 - July 26th, 2020
David Randall, of Augusta, Maine, passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was the son of Gilbert and Frances Randall, grew up in Peacham, Vt., and worked the family farm until becoming a cross-country truck driver.
He leaves behind his loving wife Malvina DeVeau Randall of Augusta, Maine; his siblings Donald Randall, Peter Randall and Gail Toth; his children, James Randall, Barbara Sparks (Charles) and Heather Natal (Jose); stepchildren Linda Pulsifer (Berry), Calvin Edwards (Debbie ) Cindi Szymaniak. David had 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Theresa Smith and Kenneth Edwards.
May he forever have the wind at his back, full sails and a clear night.
