David W. Clark Sr., 78, of West Burke, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the Pine’s Rehab and Health Center in Lyndonville, Vt.
David was born in Grasmere, N.H. on Aug. 18, 1941 to Frederick and Ruth (Powers) Clark. He was raised in Burke Hollow, Vt. and Milford, N.H. David worked as a carpenter for Greenville Construction in Greenville, N.H., McKay & Son’s in Nashua, N.H. and locally for Doug Townsend.
David’s biggest passion was his family. He absolutely loved his grandchildren and was their favorite babysitter. Grampa was a big jokester who also enjoyed driving the back roads of Newark, fishing, nature, climbing Mt. Pisgah, and blueberry & raspberry picking with the grandkids.
Survivors include his son: David and wife, Bonnie, of St. Johnsbury, four daughters: Cindy Robinson and husband, William, of Lyndonville, Tracy Beer and husband, Brian, of Newark, Tonya Newland and husband, Chris, of West Burke, Jennifer Brooks and companion, Mark Hall, of Sutton, his brother: Richard Clark and wife, Margaret, of Epsom, N.H., sisters: Jackie Hackett of West Burke and Alice Hendrickson of Lakeland, Fla.: a very close nephew: Glen Ricciardi of Milford, N.H., 14 grandchildren; Garrett, Valerie, Vanessa, Adam, Bryan, Laura, Eric, Tyler, Tariyn, Trystin, Tieghan, Justin, Cassidy and Dana, 16 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by Dorothy Ricciardi, Maryann Smith and Winnifred Ricciardi.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Hillside Cemetery on Burke Hollow Road in West Burke, Vt., with Rev. Barbara Dwyer officiating. A gathering at the Burke Community Center on School Street in West Burke will take place right after the burial. There will be no calling hours.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
