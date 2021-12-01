David W. Clement, 85, of Landaff, N.H., died peacefully at home on Oct. 24, 2021. He was born on Aug. 4, 1936 in Littleton, a son of George F. Clement and Ethel Bronson Clement. He lived his entire life on the Jockey Hill Farm in Landaff, N.H.
He went to the Blue School in Landaff for his early schooling and then graduated from Lisbon High School in 1954. He graduated from the UNH Thompson School of Agriculture to prepare for the life of being a farmer at Jockey Hill Farm in Landaff. Throughout the years, his Ayrshire cattle have been well-known at fairs, shows, and auctions. He worked hard in the sugar orchard making maple syrup. He started out with buckets and ended up with all the bells and whistles in the sugaring operation. Now his two sons are farming with beef cattle, hay sales, and maple syrup.
David’s first love was his family. He always wanted to “get together” with family for a picnic or barbecue. He was a sports enthusiast: Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. When his grandchildren played on high school teams, he attended every game throughout the years. He was very proud of his little town of Landaff. When he met someone new, he would very proudly say, “I’m from Landaff, NH.” He loved growing pumpkins for the Blue School children over the years. David and his golden retriever, Kelly, enjoyed riding around the farm in the John Deere gator.
His lifetime has been filled with local town offices and organizations. He was the Landaff Town Constable, the Health Officer, and Trustee of the Town Trust Fund. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Lions Club, a charter member of the local snowmobile club – The Stump Jumpers, Mt. Hope Grange member for 70 years, a State Grange officer, and a member of the Grafton County Agricultural Conservation Committee (a farm service agency).
If you didn’t think that he wasn’t busy enough on the farm, he was also a rural mail carrier in Franconia and Sugar Hill for many years. He met his wife, Gayle, on one of his mail routes.
He was predeceased by parents George and Ethel Bronson Clement, sister Barbara Clement Gould, wife Janice McBurney Clement, and wife Brenda Gray Clement.
David is survived by his wife Gayle; sons Kevin and Tom Clement, their significant others Sara Hicks and Tammy McKenzie, Grandchildren Jameson and wife Connie, Jacob and significant other Dori Horne, and Sydney and significant other Matt Mardin, a great-grandchild Carson, a sister Ann Clement and Joyce Read, North Haverhill, N.H., a niece Elizabeth Morris, Amesbury, Mass, and a nephew Jeff Gould, Barre, Vt., a grand-niece and four grand-nephews and cousins.
He was asked to make a bucket list of things he wanted to do. The list consisted of six restaurants he wanted to eat at.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in David’s name be made to Lisbon NH Fast Squad or to the Lisbon Historical Society.
A graveside service was held on Nov. 6, 2021 at the Landaff Cemetery.
