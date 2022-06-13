David William Hackett Obituary

David William Hackett of Passumpsic, Vt., passed away June 2, 2022, at the age of 55, after years of complications from cancer and many operations. David was born in Lyndon, Vt. on May 24, 1967, the son of William Hackett, and Lorraine (Cheney) Hackett. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1985.
David owned a clothing store in Lyndonville. He was also a bartender and resident innkeeper at O’Sheas Motel & Pub. David was bartender at F. Scott’s Restaurant, VFW Post 10038, the Pub Outback, the Pizza Keg and Burke Mountain. He was a waiter at the Clam Shell Restaurant and also at Tim’s Deli. David loved working with the public and visiting with his customers.
David loved his animals, cats Charlie and Austin and his dog Shelbie. Shelbie protected him and was always by his side during his illness. David liked to put puzzles together with his friend the late Blue Harran. Some of his completed puzzles are hanging in the Burke Town Clerk’s Office. David loved gardening, and his favorite holiday was Halloween.
David is survived by his sister Linda and brother in-law Jon, nephews Michael & Travis Corey, special friends the Harran family and many others friends and cousins, aunts and uncles. David was predeceased by his father and mother William (Bill) & Lorraine Hackett and a baby boy brother. He was predeceased by grandparents, Wesley & Florence Hackett and Ernest & Amelia Cheney.
The family wishes to thank CALEX Ambulance, the staff at NVRH, RCT and Caledonia Home Health.
A graveside service will be held on Monday June 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Howland Cemetery in Burke Hollow. There will be a gathering and luncheon at the Burke Cottage Rentals on Route 5 in West Burke after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of David Hackett to the animal shelter of your choice.
