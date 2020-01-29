David Willson - Obituary

David Edward Willson was born Dec. 19, 1959 to Helen Bona and Donald Willson in Concord, Vermont. He passed away after a short illness at his home in Concord on Jan. 24, 2020 with loved ones by his side.
David was a graduate of Concord High School, class of 1977. He went on to careers in long haul trucking and later becoming a licensed electrician. He loved picking and sharing fiddle heads, being a master pie baker, his cats, hunting and fishing, and his home on the Moose River. He enjoyed four wheeling and spending time around the fire with friends and family at camp. David also enjoyed all kinds of music and capturing memories and anything he thought was “way cool” in photos. He was known for his story telling and infectious laugh. He always had a bounce in his step and a smile on his face, even in his last days.
David is survived by his daughter Jennifer Willson Clark, his mother Helen Rook and her husband Jeffrey Rook, sister Diane Perkins (Thomas Robie), and brother Douglas Willson (Bonnie Gadapee). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. David was predeceased by his father, Donald Willson, and Donald’s wife, Sandra.
The family owes a huge thank you to Susan Wilkins Pierce and others who generously gave of themselves to care for David in his last days. David’s wish was to die at home and their love and tender care made this possible. So many were able to comfortably say their goodbyes in his own surroundings and on his own terms.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
