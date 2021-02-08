Dawn Ellen Keithan Blodgett - Obituary

Dawn Ellen Keithan Blodgett, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2021, in Largo, Florida. Dawn was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Clarice Keithan. She was born in Covina, Calif., Oct. 1, 1959. As a child she lived in Connecticut, moving to South Wheelock, Vt. in her youth. Dawn graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. Dawn was a participant of the Riverside Life Enrichment Center, Lyndonville where she enjoyed spending time with her friends, doing craftwork and playing bingo. After moving to Florida, Dawn became a member of the Keene Terrace Baptist Church, Largo, Fla. It was here that she enjoyed her church community by joining Sunday worship services and the Sunday Adult Bible Study-The Joy Club and Monday’s Adult Coloring Group.
Dawn was a special person; loving, compassionate, with a gentle and kind spirit. She made friends easily and had friends everywhere. If you were Dawn’s friend, you were her friend for life. She was loved by everyone she met. Dawn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She truly loved bingo nights. As an artist, she had quite the eye for color. She enjoyed her adult coloring books and created numerous pictures, cards, and bookmarks which she gave away to everyone. When you think of Dawn, celebrate the memories you have of her. If you were to have known Dawn, you were blessed.
She is survived by her mother, Clarice, who was her best friend and constant companion. Her loving brothers Thomas (Julie) of Sheffield, Vt., Howard (Ivy) of Clearwater, Fla. and Wendell (Sally) of Bristol, Vt. She was the cherished niece of Dwight (Carolyn) Davis, Lisa (Jim) Turecek, and Jean Davis. She leaves fond memories to her numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who spent a lot of time with her at her grandparent’s homestead in Connecticut, the late Kenneth and Ernestine Davis. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Keithan Sr., Uncle-Duane Davis and Aunt-Sheila Guckin.
The family would like send a special thank you to Dr. Michael Nicoula, Dawn’s primary care physician; Dawn thought the world of Dr. Nicoula. Our family would like to recognize Dawn’s cousin, Kathy Schnepf, for her spiritual guidance and special bond she shared with Dawn.
Dawn was welcomed home by the Lord; she flew high to heaven and is now an angel, watching over and protecting us. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Donations in memory of Dawn Ellen can be made either to Riverside Life Enrichment Center, 2104 Burke Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or Keene Terrace Baptist Church, 1901 McMullen Rd., Largo, FL 33771.
