Dawn Marie Desjardins (Thompson) Obituary

On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, our Mom, Dawn Marie Desjardins (Thompson) passed away in her home, on her hill. Whether you knew our Mom personally, or had heard of her, or just plain heard her, you know that she always made her presence known. She was fierce. She was strong. She was a warrior. She was independent. She showed her love so intensely. She would do absolutely anything for the people she loved, especially her children and grandchildren. Becoming a Grammie was one of the greatest joys of her life. She was like a Mother to so many, and impacted the lives of so many more.
Mom was born on April 25, 1967 in Massachusetts and moved to Glover, Vt. at a young age to live with her grandparents. Mom loved growing up and living in Glover, and it will always be her home. We find peace knowing that Mom is with her parents and grandparents, forever watching over us, and making sure no one is “messing with her girls.” Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will love you, always and forever.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joan Vincent officiating. On line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
