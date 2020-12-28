Dawna Lavoie - Obituary

Dawna Mae Lavoie (Ledoux) of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2020 at her home in Sugar Hill, N.H. at the age of 55.
Dawna was born Nov. 16, 1965 to parents John and Myrtle Ledoux of Bethlehem, N.H. She grew up as the youngest of four and attended Profile High School. Over the years she had several jobs in the local community to include Garnet Hill, Polly’s Pancake Parlor, Lafayette Center, and most recently Walmart.
Dawna started dating Leo Lavoie II in October 2014 and the couple were married in Sugar Hill on Aug. 12, 2017. Over the past six years the couple enjoyed camping, bird watching, gardening, and spending time with friends and family.
Dawna is survived by her mother Myrtle Ledoux; father John Ledoux; husband Leo Lavoie II; step-daughter Tiffany Lavoie; in-laws Fran and Leo Lavoie; sister Patricia Drapeau and her husband Jerry; brother John Ledoux Jr.; brother Daniel Ledoux; daughter Krystal Wilson; son Dustin Wilson and his fiance Leah Newton; grandaughters Maddison and Alexis; grandaughter Olivia Wilson; step-grandaughter Maggie Newton; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dawna enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone who knew her knew that her grandchildren were the apples of her eye. Dawna also loved her cats as if they were her children.
Dawna will be loved and missed by many. “When tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.”
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton, N.H.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
