Deane K. Page - Obituary

Deane K. Page – Groton, VT - December 4, 2020 - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and community leader. Deane’s long life of dedicated service to others was rewarded as he peacefully entered eternal life on December 4th.
Deane was born on October 22, 1930 at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, NH. He graduated from Groton High School in 1948. Deane was a proud member of the US Marine Corps, serving in the elite ANGLICO (Air and Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), during the Korean War, remaining in the reserves after his regular service. Deane returned home to marry the love of his life, Laura “Bing” Avery on September 4, 1954.
In addition to his military service, Deane’s experience included roofing with LD Hutchins and working at the J. K. White General Store. Deane attended electrical school in Boston, and worked for the Molly’s Falls Telephone Company – changing out the “old ringer phones” to dial. Deane put his electrical expertise to good use working evenings and weekends on wiring for community projects, friends and for all of his family. Deane was installed as the Postmaster of Groton in 1959, retiring from a full career with the Postal Service in December 1989.
Deane led by example. He served his community every day of his life. His friend, Harold Puffer, said that “life in a small town is like living a large family.” Deane’s life was a testament to his commitment to that large family. Deane’s service to the community included: 50 years as a member of the Groton Volunteer Fire Department (Chief for 5 years); member, officer and Sunday School Teacher at the Groton Methodist Church; Groton Community Club Chairman for 40 years; School Director Blue Mountain Union School; Board of Directors Cottage Hospital and Woodsville Ambulance District; Groton Historical Society; Past President of Lake Groton Association; 20-year member of the 302 Buckaroos Snowmobile Club; Chair of the Groton Boy Scout Committee, Groton Fall Foliage Festival; District Deputy and Past Master of Grange; Groton Planning Commission; 55 year Member and Past Master of Pulaski Masonic Lodge; member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars; talented saxophonist in George McClure’s Student Band and McClure’s Alumni Band; VT State Police Citizen’s Advisory Committee – Bradford Barracks. Deane’s service above self, was recognized through the award of a Paul Harris Fellowship by the by the Wells River-Woodsville Rotary Club.
Deane loved the outdoors and living in the Northeast Kingdom. Sun-filled days of summer were spent with his family at the Lone Pine Camp on Lake Groton. Deane enjoyed hunting and fishing. During deer season, Deane spent many years with friends at Doug French’s Pine Mountain Lodge– returning to the Lodge for many years with his son and grandchildren. Deane enjoyed boating, and taking his children waterskiing. He treasured his little sugar house which he built “out back,” where he and his children and grandchildren spent many enjoyable hours making syrup and doing homework. Many evenings were spent playing cards with Bing and their friends. Deane really liked to travel and was very proud of the fact that he has visited all 50 of the US States, and several foreign countries.
Above all else – Deane truly loved his family. Deane is reunited with his eldest son Kent “Kappy” Page, and will be lovingly remembered forever by his beloved wife of 66 years, “Bing”; daughter De-Ann Page Welch and husband Michael; son Thomas W. Page and his wife Janet; Grandchildren: Andrew and Jocelyn Page and daughter Violet; Keith and Lauren Page and daughter Eleanor; Natalie Page; Willis Deane and Samantha Page and son Lyle Deane; Michelle R. Welch and Rhiana Cortez; Stanley and Amanda Welch; and all of the people in the large family that make life in a small town so special.
A celebration of Deane’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Deane’s family encourages memorial contributions to: Groton United Methodist Church, Groton Historical Society, and/or the Groton Community Club.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.net
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
