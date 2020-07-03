Deanna B. Wheeler - Obituary

Deanna B. Wheeler, 83, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with her family by her side.
Deanna was born May 1, 1937, in Lyndon Center, Vt., the daughter of Elwin and Effie (Amidon) Blake. She had a lifelong love of music and was a passionate member of the Lyndon and St. Johnsbury Town Bands, playing the flute and piccolo. For 70 years, she played with the Lyndon Town Band and was the director for many of those, working extremely hard to keep it going for the community’s enjoyment. A lifelong member of the Lyndonville Congregational Church, she was active in its leadership (deacon, historian) and ministry, preparing meals for the Rotary and Food Shelf, and offering her support to many church events. She often played hymns on her flute as a cherished member of their music program. She was an elementary school teacher in St. Johnsbury and Sheffield for many years. Deanna also taught adult education in various locations, including the State of Vermont Correctional Center, a job she loved. She was an active community member, always giving of herself, and she got a lot of fulfillment from helping others. As a young woman, Deanna had a beloved horse, Gray Dawn. They had a wonderful connection, and she rode Gray Dawn while marshaling at the Caledonia County Fair. Walking in nature with her beloved Labrador retrievers was a great joy to her, as well as caning chairs and making baskets. She shared beautiful handmade baskets filled with loving gifts to many friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Durward; her sons, Michael (Veronica) Wheeler of Corona, Calif. and Mathew (Regina Limoge) Wheeler of Jericho, Vt.; her brother, Donald (Karen) Blake of Gettysburg, Pa.; her grandchildren, Brandon (Elicia) Ybarra, Justin, Joshua, Colton and Rita Wheeler; and a great grandson, Brandon Ybarra Jr.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A funeral service will take place at the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. A brief visiting hour to meet with the family will take place just before the service starting at 10 a.m. A burial will follow the service at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.
