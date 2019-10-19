Deanna Lee (Kenison) Colburn - Obituary

Deanna Lee (Kenison) Colburn, 74, of Sutton, Vt., passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, George E. Colburn and their three sons, Alan & Wendy, Adam & Elizabeth and Aaron & Renee. Also seven grandchildren, Deryck, Mykela, Micheal, Matthew, Madison, Lyla & Erica. She has family and many friends from Lancaster & Jefferson, N.H. and Lyndon areas.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 with a graveside service at Sutton Village Cemetery, Underpass Road, at noon. Followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the VFW, 156 Hill St, Lyndonville, from 1 to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.