DeAnne R. Blodgett Obituary

April 22, 1944 – Oct. 19, 2021
DeAnne R. Blodgett, 77, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her family on Oct. 19, 2021.
DeAnne leaves behind beautiful memories of a fiery and selfless woman who will always be remembered by her strong passion for family and faith. She would often be found spending her days in the sun gardening or baking in the kitchen and was always known for her door being open for any and all who needed a listening ear and a cup of coffee. DeAnne was held dearly and cherished by all who knew her and she lives on through the people she poured her love into.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years Richard Blodgett. DeAnne is also survived by her children Kevin Blodgett, Timothy Blodgett and Margaret Plante with their children Cory and Tammi; Jan Haskins and Michael Haskins and children Katy and Tanna Halvorsen; Aaron and Lisa Blodgett and their daughter MegAnne; Douglas and Cindy Blodgett along with children Justine and Shawn; as well as her stepdaughters Tari Labreque and Lorrie Byrne.
She is predeceased by her stepdaughter Kelly Sanville. DeAnne is also survived by siblings Christine Flugel and Ronald and Lorna Aldrich as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. DeAnne is predeceased by her parents Minnie and Theron Aldrich of Lyman, siblings Florence Parker, Ernest Aldrich and Myron Aldrich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Association. Service arrangements to be announced at a later date.
