Debbie Ann Lowther Obituary

Debbie Ann Lowther of East St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 8, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Debbie was born July 25, 1957 in New Bedford, Mass., to the late William Henry, Jr. and Joan Carol (Plante) Lowther. Debbie grew up in New Bedford, resided in Orlando, Fla. and North Conway, N.H., and has lived in St. Johnsbury for the past 18 years.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, William Lowther, III and David Lowther; as well as Arthur’s son, Luke Patenaude; and her beloved dogs, Ringo, Lady, and Cinnamon.
Debbie is survived by her partner of 18 years, Arthur Patenaude, of East St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her son Jeremy Bastarache (Kristen) of Lakeville, Mass.; her daughter, Jennifer Braga (Kevin) of New Bedford, Mass.; her sister, Carol Curley (James) of Jacksonville, Fla.; Arthur’s daughter, Sophie Parnick (John) of Western Slope, Colo.; her five grandchildren, Brooke Bastarache, Seth Olivier, Brynn Bastarache, Hailey Bastarache, and Aija Braga; her nieces and nephews, Michelle McCabe, Meredith Johnson, Kristen Paige, Kathleen Kunda, William Lowther IV, Rachel Matuszek, Carey Lowther, and Keith Lowther; her dog, Billy Ann; as well as many wonderful friends across the country.
Her beloved parents instilled in Debbie a love for the ocean, and emphasized the importance of family. Debbie gave her whole heart to her children and grandchildren, and was so proud to be “Grammy.”
Debbie loved to travel, whether it be an adventure to Glass Beach in Fort Bragg to collect sea glass, Puerto Rico with dear friends, or trips to Disney to create memories with her children and grandchildren. Debbie also had a passion for crafting, and created beautiful, authentic sea glass jewelry for many years. She was grateful for the many friendships she gained from her sea glass community. Debbie was an animal lover, through and through, and cared so well for her canine and feline companions.
Many of Debbie’s happiest days were spent on Horseneck Beach at Spindrift, a space owned by her family for nearly six decades. Debbie was able to spend her summers there, and her little slice of Heaven became the heart of family gatherings and lazy beach days. Debbie would paint rocks with her grandchildren and had a true knack for finding beach treasures.
May Debbie’s generous spirit and mischievous sense of humor live on through all whom she loved.
Calling hours will be held on July 22, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home, 111 Dartmouth St., New Bedford, MA.
Please consider a donation in Debbie’s honor to the Humane Society and Shelter SouthCoast at 31 Ventura Dr. North, Dartmouth, MA 02747, or the Mass Audubon Society at 1280 Horseneck Rd., Westport, MA 02790(massaudubon.org).
