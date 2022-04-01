Deborah Ann Broe Obituary

Deborah Ann Broe, age 73, of Donna Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family early Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.
Deb was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Sept. 20, 1948, daughter to the late Paul and Virginia (Shastany) Daniels. Deb was an Academy Alum, Class of 1967, worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking and later at Moose River Publishing. On April 8, 1983, she married Myron “Bo” Broe and have shared nearly 41 years together. Deb loved to travel, entertain, crochet and help Bo with carpentry. Her kind and giving spirit was clear to all who knew her. For several years she volunteered weekly at the Grace United Methodist Church Community Luncheon. Her dearest labor of love was hosting annual summer parties with themes ranging from Roaring 20’s to Superheroes and Pirates. She loved dressing in costume and making sure her guests were well fed. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Bo, of St. Johnsbury, her son: Jason Sleurs and wife, Hilary Manners, of Maplewood, N.J., daughter: Stacey Blodgett and husband, Mark, of St. Johnsbury, step-daughter: Kimberly Broe and wife Mandy of Florida, her brothers: Michael P. Daniels and wife, Brenda, of Jericho, Vt., Dennis A. Daniels and wife, Barbara, of St. Johnsbury, four grandchildren: Alexander, Jarrett and Sawyer Blodgett, Theo Sleurs and nieces Michelle and Brittany and nephew Christopher Daniels. She was predeceased by an infant sister: Paula Daniels.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July in place of her customary party.
A Graveside Service will take place in the spring at the Grove Cemetery on Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury. John Sleeper will officiate. There will be no calling hours. A notice will appear with exact dates at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made either at your local food shelf or to Norris Cotton Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.