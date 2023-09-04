Deborah Ann (Debbie) Garrison Obituary

Deborah Ann (Debbie) Garrison passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer in the loving care of the wonderful medical staff at the Weeks Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, N.H. Deb graduated from the Catholic High School in Baltimore, Maryland before starting her career with the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company. There she quickly worked her way up the ranks to be an executive secretary, before leaving to become a homemaker.
Debbie, beloved best friend, favorite companion, partner, and homemaker is survived by her husband, John.
Like her maternal grandmother, Debbie loved caring for all creatures great and small. She spent countless hours caring for cats at the Humane Society of Harford County, Maryland. After moving to northeast Pennsylvania, her mission became to care for “Sherbet” a stray cat and her feral offspring. She went on to support the Kingdom Animal Shelter in nearby St. Johnsbury, Vt. after our move to New Hampshire.
A memorial service will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., in Lancaster on Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor of All Saints Church, Lancaster, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation honoring her to the Humane Society of Harford County, Maryland, C Alley Cats of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania, The Kingdom Animal Shelter of St. Johnsbury, Vt., or the American Cancer Society.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.