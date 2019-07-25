Deborah Ann Noyes - Obituary

Deborah Ann Noyes, age 70, of Mathewson Hill Road, Lyndon, Vt., passed away Tuesday Morning July 23, 2019, at the Pines Health & Rehab in Lyndonville following a long period of declining health.
Deb was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Jan. 12, 1949, daughter to the late Irwin and Katherine (Gleason) Manson. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from the St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1967. She married Michael Roy Noyes at Grace Methodist Church on June 7, 1969 and became a military wife for the next 20 years. Her family was always her focus and the biggest part of her life. She enjoyed league bowling, baking and bingo every Sunday, loved Elvis and owned every movie he made. Deb loved traveling with Mike, taking long drives and going to casinos to play the slots.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael R. Noyes of Lyndon, her son: Jason (Angel) of St. Johnsbury, daughter: Rose Noyes (and partner Corey) of (Lyndonville), five grandchildren: Sebastein M. Stone, Cody Walters, Sierra Walters, Chase Slaughter, Lily Noyes, four sisters-in-law: Sandra Davis (Kip) of Atkinson, Maine, Shirley Merrell (Art) , Shelia Chambers (David) all of Dover-Foxtrot, Maine, Georgianna Noyes (Wayne) of New Smyrna, Maine, a brother-in-law: Steve Noyes (Gina) of Kannapolis, N.C., two nieces: Lisa Noyes-Blake & family, Jennifer Noyes-Locke & family all of Kannapolis.
She was predeceased by her brother and sister: Edward Manson and Betty Noyes.
There will no services or calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Deborah’s memory to The American Cancer Society, New England Division, Inc., P.O. Box 3333, Montpelier, VT 05601 or The American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
