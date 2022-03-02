Deborah Ann Williams Obituary

Deborah Ann (Hall) Williams, Lisbon, N.H. and Delco, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, after a brief illness. The youngest of three, she was born on Nov. 8, 1954 to Katherine (Moore) and Gordon Hall in Pawtucket, R.I. After graduating from Littleton High School, Deborah married the love of her life, Steven R. Williams. Raising two children and running a successful business they relocated to Delco, North Carolina for several years, continuing the business and celebrating the birth of five grandchildren, to whom she was “the best Grammy ever.”
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sheila and her brother-in-law John (Foster). She is survived by her husband Steven R. Williams, her brother Richard (Lavon) Hall (Lacey, Wash.), and her sons Adam (Becki) Williams, Belville, N.C. and Kevin (Miranda) Williams, Delco, N.C., grandchildren Hannah, Noah, Ethan, Kaya and Lela, as well as many nieces and nephews including greats and great-greats.
Although family always came first, Deborah also enjoyed gardening, nature, puzzles and animals; she started each day with Yahtzee and coffee and rarely turned down a card game. Christmas was her favorite holiday and the Thanksgiving meal she made with love really just meant that it was time to put up the Christmas tree.
An afternoon Celebration of Life will be held at the home they shared in Lisbon, N.H. on June 29, 2022.
