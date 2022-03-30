Deborah Elaine (Ronan) Maguire Obituary

Deborah Elaine (Ronan) Maguire, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family on Oct. 25, 2021. She was born in Lyndonville, Vt. on June 1, 1949, the daughter of Michael and Shirley (Peck) Ronan.
Deb attended local Lyndonville schools before moving to California and then Florida with her family, where she attended Santa Barbara City College and Jacksonville University. She later moved back to Vermont. Deb enlisted in the United States Marines, but for medical reasons was forced to leave the Marines in an early, honorable discharge.
Deb made her way to the Monadnock Region and worked at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center for a number of years. In 1974 she met her life partner and friend, Michael “Moto” Maguire on the dance floor at The Monadnock Lodge in Jaffrey. They married on June 25, 1975. Moto re-enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where they lived for the next couple of years and their son Mickey was born, in 1976, at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. They returned to Peterborough in 1977. Their daughter Kristie was born at MCH in 1978. Her children were the center of Deb’s world.
Deb did payroll and bookkeeping for Brookstone Co. for over 10 years, and then returned to her calling as a caregiver. She provided loving care to countless people over the next two decades as an LNA at Pheasant Wood in Peterborough. While Deb worked as an LNA she continued a life of service outside of work. She was a member of the Peterborough and Greenfield Fire Department Auxiliary and helped with bookkeeping and customer service at Mickey’s Repair for over 21 years. She was always up for an adventure and, along with Moto, took several road trips around the country and attended numerous events around model car shows. She was an active and beloved member of Classic Plastic Model Club.
Deb has been remembered by many as the most caring, giving and generous person they have ever known. She would truly do anything for anyone and will be so deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
In addition to her husband Moto, Deb is survived by her son Mickey Maguire and her daughter Kristie Maguire Athans, along with her husband Drew. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Naomi Maguire and Mickey Maguire, Jr., and Sophia, Stella, Evan and Penelope Athans and her great-granddaughter Octavia Amethyst Maguire; her sister Mary Stevens along with her husband Gary; her brothers Michael Ronan, III along with his wife Elizabeth and Richard Ronan along with his wife Candace. She will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Ronan.
A Celebration of Deb’s life will be held on Saturday, May 7, beginning at noon and will go into the night. The celebration will take place throughout the day at her son Mickey’s house on Old Milk Road, Antrim, N.H. Food and soft drinks will be provided, live music will be played (bring an instrument to play if you want, sing if you dare!), memories will be shared, tears may flow, laughter will definitely be had. Bring a chair and pop-up tent if you want one and adult beverages if you wish. Call with questions: Moto 603-562-6952 or Mickey 603-562-5521.
To share a memory or photo, please visit Deb’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.