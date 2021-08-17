Deborah M. Gonyaw Obituary

June 1, 1954 - Aug. 15, 2021
Deborah M. Gonyaw passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 after a brief illness. She will desperately missed by her husband of 49 years Bryce, her oldest daughter Heather, husband Rich, and son Gavohn, and her youngest daughter Megan, partner Chris, and son Cody.
Honoring the family’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. A private burial will be held. The family wishes to thank everyone for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.
