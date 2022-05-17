Deborah Olive Nault Obituary

Deborah Olive Nault, 71, passed away in her home on April 28, 2022, after a very short illness. She was born on Sept. 5, 1950, to Raymond R. Nault and Marion (Prue) Nault in Newport, Vt. She was the oldest of four children.
Deborah worked for the New England Telephone company from 1969-1976, then went onto Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. to get her Associates of Arts Degree, graduating in 1978 with high honors. In 1980, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where she was stationed in Misawa, Japan, and Brunswick, Maine working as a computer operator/ database management programmer. It was during this time she enrolled in NH College of Brunswick for microcomputer systems in 1985. After leaving the Navy in 1986, she moved to Littleton, N.H., where she became employed by Cartographic Associates Inc. in 1987 until she retired in 2022.
Deborah always had passion and was a huge influence for anything pertaining to education and providing anything she could for her nieces and nephews while they were growing up. Deborah loved spending time with her family. When she wasn’t spending time with family for the last 35 years, you could find her at Cartographic Associates working many overtime hours to provide for her family who she was always so generous to everyday. Deborah also had a love of driving motorcycles, which she had many over the years, enjoyed collecting coins and was a huge movie buff. She also loved casinos and gambling in general, especially scratch tickets. Deborah also loved to be the cameraman and document all special occasions for the family.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Deanna Nault, and fiancé Randy Patch, Kelly Holmes, her husband Robert and their three sons, Robby, John and David, her brother, Raymond Nault, his wife Linda and their three sons, Eric, Nathan, and Caleb. She was also survived by her niece, Jami Horton and Jami’s two children, Keara Smith, her husband Nathan and their son, Weston, as well as Quinten Perkins and significant other, Kenzie Pape. Also, former brother-in-law Edward Clark along with many cousins.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Nault. Her brother Dana Lyon, 23 in 1977 and her nephew Kyle Dana Johnson, 23 in 2011. Along with many close Aunt’s and cousin’s who she missed so very much.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Newport, Vt. on June 18 starting at 2 p.m.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton. To view Deborah’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
