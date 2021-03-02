Deborah Pierce, 71 of Gilman, Vt., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
She was born a daughter to Nick (Sherley) and Alice Hanks on Aug. 28, 1949, in Littleton, N.H.
Deborah graduated from Lin-Wood high school in 1968, she was an avid figure skater, greatly enjoyed music and collecting antiques. She had an accomplished career in human services, (White Mountain Mental Health Services) and was passionate about helping those in need.
She is survived by two sons, Derek Pierce of Sebring, Fla., Dana Pierce of Concord, Vt.; 1 grandson, one twin brother, Douglas Hanks of Jackson, Maine, 3 sisters, Shirley Bouvier of Detroit, Mich., Jane Holmes of Auburn, N.H., Julie Ellsworth of Concord, Vt., and her husband Alan Pierce whom she was married to for 51 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, and one sister Carroll Merrill of Concord, N.H.
There will be no services at this time.
A graveside service in the South Lunenburg Cemetery is planned at the convenience of the family in the springtime.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the National MS Society .org
Funeral arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Pillsbury Funeral Homes and Cremations Services Inc. Littleton, N.H.
