Debra Louise Kelleher-Taeger Obituary

Debra Louise Kelleher-Taeger, 65, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 10, 1956, in Peabody, Mass., she is the daughter of the late Thomas Henry Wells and Lorraine M. (Chagnon) Wells. Raised and educated in Massachusetts, Debra earned her bachelor’s degree in Early American History from Salem State University, where she later worked in the registrar’s office until she retired after 15 years. For 15 years, Debra worked at the Helene Joy School of Dance in many roles, including dance mom, where she was able to gift her three daughters the opportunity to experience the wonders of dancing.
Her greatest accomplishment was becoming a mom. She enjoyed passing on her love of the theater, bowling, researching genealogy, crafting, playing board games and going on adventures. Debra made her life full of fun and adventure. Everyone around her loved her positive spirit. Known affectionately as “Gramma Deb”, Debra will be best remembered for her warm heart and love of family.
Debra is survived by her husband and partner of 27 years, Wayne Taeger of Littleton, N.H.; four children and their spouses: Bridgette and Earl Kelleher of Harrison, Maine, Shaun Kelleher and Wen Ching Choi of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Candice and Wayne Houghtling of Stephentown, N.Y., and Kelly and James Kadra of Williamsburg, Va.; three grandchildren: Damon Tenney, Serenna Kadra, and Elias Kadra; her brother, Robert Wells of Revere, Mass.; two sisters, Kathy and Craig Coburn of South Berwick, Maine, and Pattricia and Wayne Jemery of Ocala, Fla.; eight nieces and nephews: Cindy Bernier, Vicki Austin, Michael Wells, Robert Wells, Johnathan Jemery, Derek Wells, Katlyn Wells, and Casey Huff; many great-nieces and -nephews and extended family and friends.
Her Memorial Gathering was held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 101 Union Street, Littleton, NH on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Debra’s favorite charity, Be The Match, a bone marrow transplant organization which helped save Debra’s granddaughter. For donation information, please visit www.bethematchfoundation.org.
To view Debra’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
