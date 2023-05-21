Debra Louise Sutkaitis Obituary

Debra Louise Sutkaitis, 66, of Concord, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her home.
Debra was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Sept. 24, 1956, to the late Edwin and Geraldine (Ball) Manley. She attended Auburn High School in Maine and graduated with the Class of 1975. In 1985, on August 11th, Debra married Christopher Sutkaitis. The couple shared 37 years together. Debra worked as an Assistant Manager at WalMart.
Her home on Shadow Lake was a love of Debra’s. She enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds and the little critters that came around. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband: Chris Sutkaitis of Concord, Vt.; children: Jarod Beaulieu and family of Virginia, and Sonja Beaulieu and family also of Virginia; a sister: Brenda Holman and family of Auburn, Maine; two brothers: Brian Manley and family of Auburn, Maine, and Bruce Manley and family of South Yarmouth, Maine; father-in-law: Malcolm Lang of Danville, Vt.; sister-in-law: Diana Cote and family of Danville, Vt.; four grandchildren: JP, Sam, Tyler, and Hunter; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents: Edwin and Geraldine Manley; a brother: Daniel Manley; and a son: Noajah Beaulieu.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, noon-2 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Danville Green Cemetery in Danville, Vt.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
