Delevan Austin Keene, age 73, of Colonial Apartments in St. Johnsbury, formerly of East Hardwick, passed away on July 5, 2021, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Delevan was born in Hardwick, Vt. on May 12, 1948, son to Adolph, Jr. and Millicent (Slayton) Keene. He was raised and educated in Hardwick. He joined the Navy serving from 1967 to 1969 and was on the USS Boston. He worked as a truck driver and did some logging and farming. He was a member of the USS Boston Shipmate Club and a lifelong member of the VFW.
Delevan is survived by a sister: Carolee Doughty and husband, Keith, of Keaau, Hawaii.
He was predeceased by his cousin: Pamela Harshman, formerly of Hardwick, Vt.
Donations can be made in Bill’s honor to to the St. Johnsbury VFW, 204 Eastern Ave., St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt.
