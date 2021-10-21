Della M. LaFleur Obituary

August 13, 1933 - September 24, 2021
Della Mary LaFleur of West Burke, Vt., passed away at home at the age of 88, with family and friends by her side.
Della was born on Aug. 13, 1933 in Barre, Vt. She was predeceased by her son Patrick in July of 1994, son Richard in November 2001 and her sister Beverly Sherber in February 2012.
Della leaves behind her sons Kenneth LaFleur of St. Johnsbury, Chris LaFleur of Sutton, George Harris of White River Junction, daughter Naomi Bases of Pa. and son David LaFleur of Lyndonville.
Della worked at the Sheffield potato shed for many years. She loved making Christmas wreaths every year. In 2020 Della was so proud of making wreaths for 50 years and her ability to still do them at her age.
The past 1½ years she was so happy doing things she hadn’t done or tried before, she was loving life.
She spent a lot of time with her granddaughter and caretaker Donna Gray and getting out and doing different things.
Della loved having the guitar played for her on the weekends, spending time with her adopted little dog Sadie Lynn. She also loved watching the wild birds that came to her feeders. She will be deeply missed by many. Della had many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours per her request. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in the summer of 2022 after she is laid to rest.
