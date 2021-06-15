Denise B. Wright of Barton, Vermont, aged 78, died peacefully on June 13, 2021 at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury, Vermont surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 4, 1943 in Rockville Center, New York, to the late Earl W. and Arlene A. Brooks (Goss).
She graduated from Barton Academy in 1961 and from the Community College of Vermont in 1991. She married Benjamin B. Wright on December 31, 1987, who predeceased her.
She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for many years and was a past Department President and held many different offices over the years throughout the state. She was an officer and active member of the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, reading spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Christmas.
She is survived by her sister, Faylene U. Steere (Brooks) of Orleans, Vermont; her son Andrew Biancardi and Jennifer Nietopski of Buffalo, N.Y.; her daughter Jeana Dill (Biancardi) and Glenn Dill of Middlebury, Vt.; her grandchildren Brennan Balch of Portland, Maine; Kyle and Ivet Biancardi of Pomfret, Conn.; Savanna (Balch) and Christian Battles of Middlebury, Vt.; Kevin Biancardi and Cathrine Williams of Keene, N.H.; Alexandria Biancardi of Henniker, N.Y.; Juliette Dill of Middlebury, Vt. and Ivy Dill of Middlebury, Vt. She is also survived by five great grandchildren and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Kirk A. Biancardi of Groton, Vermont.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the VFW Post #10038, 156 Hill Street, Lyndonville, VT 05867, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Denise may be sent to the Lyndonville VFW Auxiliary #10038, PO Box 1587, Lyndonville, VT 05867 and will be forwarded in her name to the Bennington Veterans Home.
