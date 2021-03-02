Denise M. Dewing - Obituary

Denise M. Dewing, 79, of Brownington, Vt., passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, in Brownington with her family at her side. She was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Walden, Vt., to Leonidas and Albertine (Cote) Brosseau. On Oct. 24, 1964, she married Wendell L. Dewing who predeceased her on Sept. 30, 2005.
Denise worked at Ethan Allen Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed camping at Tree Corners Campground, crafting, gambling, painting, and spending time with family. Denise was an avid New York Yankee’s fan.
She is survived by her children: Linda Gibson of Brownington, Vt., Jeffrey Dewing of Derby, Vt., and Paula Hoyt and her husband Ron of Orleans, Vt. She is survived by her grandchildren: Michael Lane ll, Adam Lane, Dylan Dewing, Kaleb Gibson and his fiancé Cheyenne, Zachary Dewing, Jacob Dewing, Lily Hoyt and Owen Hoyt. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Mackston Lane, Hazen Lane, Scarlett Gibson, and Tyson Gibson; by her siblings: Guy Brosseau and his wife Mona, Paul Brosseau and wife Nicole, Georgette Greaves, Lucille Royer and her husband Raymond, Susan Aste and her husband Forrest; by her brother-in-law John Greaves; and sisters-in-law: Claire and Aline Brosseau. She will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews and by two special friends: Yvette Bruno and Dottie Collier.
She was predeceased by her husband Wendell, her parents: Leonidas and Albertine Brosseau, her stepmother Albertine Bernier Brosseau, brothers John, Norman, Lawrence, Dennis, Robert and Raymond Brosseau, by her sisters: Mary Strong and Claire Greaves, brothers-in-law Edgar Strong and Marvin Greaves.
A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans in the Spring. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
