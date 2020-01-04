Dennis Michael Mason of Vergennes, Vt., passed away at a hospital in Florida. Dennis was born in Holyoke, Mass. to Denise Patoine Mason and Michael Mason, Sr. Dennis lived with his mother and two brothers until he was admitted to Brandon Training School on June 18, 1975. Through the years he moved to three locations in Middlebury, Vt. In 2000, a caring couple, Donna and Walter Desjardin, became his family and caregivers.
Dennis enjoyed going on rides, sitting by the water and eating out. He loved his annual trip to Florida for the winter. He loved watching people and they loved him.
He was predeceased by his biological father, Michael Mason, and grandparents, Lois and Richard Mason and others. He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Rosa Patoine along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also predeceased by one of his primary caretakers, Walter Desjardin.
Dennis is survived by her mother and stepfather, Denise and Wendall Adams of Lyndonville, Vt., his loving caregiver, Donna Desjardin, a former stepfather Patrick Warner, three brothers: Brian and Denise Mason and their children of Springfield, N.H.; Michael Mason, Jr. of Prescott, Ariz., Christopher and Natt of Albany, N.Y., along with a sister, Angel Warner and companion Joe Hickey and their two children of Albany, Vt.
A celebration of his life will take place on May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Church Street, Hardwick, Vt. Condolences may be conveyed online at dgfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Associates at the Counseling Service of Addison County in Middlebury, Vt.
