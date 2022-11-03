Dennis P. Conly Obituary

Dennis P. Conly, age 76 of Cambridge, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Cora Lynn (Stabile) Conly.
Dennis was born Feb. 1, 1946 in St Johnsbury, Vt., the son of the late John Raymond Conly Sr. and Dorothy (Richards) Conly. Dennis was a graduate of St Johnsbury Academy and proudly served his country as a decorated soldier with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam War Service Medal with Bronze Star as well as others.
Dennis spent 36 years working for General Electric and General Dynamics in Burlington as a machinist fabricating defense systems for fighter jets until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a long-time loyal NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and faithful fur traveling partner “Nikki. Denny loved camping and was an active member of the Champlain Valley Road Runners Campers Club. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 35 in Cambridge and was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Dennis was a talented woodworker and enjoyed crafting things at home and had the ability to repair almost anything that was broken. Dennis will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Left to honor his legacy and cherish his memory, besides his wife, Cora of 42 years he leaves, his son David P. Conly and his wife Meaghan of Swanton, Vt., Sharon Casey of Oakville, Conn. and Garrett Casey Jr and his wife, Sherri of Waterbury, Conn. He also leaves his brother, John Conly Jr. of North Haverhill, N.H., his grandchildren; Stephanie Casey and her fiancé Nick Houtt, Madyson and Makayla Casey and Jace and Aiden Conly as well as many other extended family members and friends.
Per Dennis’ request a graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday Nov. 7 at noon at Mount Pleasant Cemetery 352 Mount Pleasant St., St Johnsbury, Vt.
Loving-kindness is always welcome, and it only takes a moment to offer a message of condolence and share a memory or words of comfort with the family and friends of someone that was important to you. Please visit the funeral home tribute page at www.caledonialifeservices.com to write a message of condolence.
