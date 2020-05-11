Dennis Paul Cochran, age 76, of Greenbanks Hollow Road, Danville, Vt., passed away suddenly at his home om May 8, 2020.
Dennis was born in Hardwick, Vt. on Dec. 22, 1943, son to the late Wilfred and Francese (Lamphere) Cochran. He grew up in Walden, Vt. and graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1961 and from UVM in the class of 1965. On New Year’s Day of 1962 he married Jacquelyn Streeter and have shared 58 years together. He loved everything that he did, working on the farm for 45 years, hunting, his work at Larrabee’s Building Supply with everyone there and all the years serving on the Danville Fire Department. Above all of these, his family ranked far higher and were loved deeply by Dennis, he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie of Danville, a daughter Susan Seidel and husband William of Texas, three sons; Daniel Cochran and wife Laura of Florida, Scott Cochran and wife Donnette of Danville, Vt. and Troy Cochran and wife Peggy of Danville, Vt., a sister; Diane Cochran of Walden, Vt., three brothers; Ronald Cochran and wife Ann of Walden, Vt., Donald Cochran and wife Janet of Walden, Vt. and Reg Cochran and wife Lorraine of Walden, Vt., nine grandchildren; Uriah Cochran(Megan) of Barnet, Vt., Dani Cochran (Nick) of Barre, Vt., Bennett Cochran of Danville, Vt., Tasha Cochran (Jonathan) of Danville, Vt., Joseph Cochran of Georgia, Jake Cochran of Florida, Samantha Cochran of Florida, Thomas Vaux of Texas, Shelby Conover (Marcus) of Tennessee, and four great grandchildren; Chris Cochran, Gracie Cochran, Ferdinand Austin-Shortt, and Isabella Austin-Shortt. There will be no services or calling hours at the family’s request.
Donations in memory of Dennis can be made to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 229, Danville, VT 05828
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.