Denys Lane Draper Obituary

Denys Lane Draper, 69, of Easton, N.H. passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Portsmouth, N.H. She was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Call) Draper who both predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Edward L. O’Brien of Easton, N.H.
She is survived by her son John G. Mansfield (Kiyo Akiyama) of Bethel, Conn., a daughter Jennifer S. Mansfield of Meredith, NH and one grandson, Austin D. Mansfield, also of Bethel, Conn. Also surviving are her brothers, Richard E. Draper (Donna) of Kittery Point, Maine, and Dana C. Draper (Stacy) of Milford, N.H., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She attended the Kittery, Maine public schools, graduating from Traip Academy in 1971. She attended Barrington College (Rhode Island) and received a degree in Music Education. She went on to receive a master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Guam, a master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling and a Doctorate in Psychology both from Carolina University of Theology.
She taught school in Agana Guam, Limestone, Maine, and in Berlin and Lisbon, N.H. For many years she has been employed as a church organist. She was recently the church organist at the Church of the Epiphany in Lisbon, N.H. as well as St. Luke Episcopal Church in Woodsville, N.H.
She was very active in local politics. She served in Easton as a tax collector, planning board member, conservation commission, library trustee, cemetery trustee and trustee of the trust funds. She also served on the Lafayette School Board, representing Easton, and was an active member of the Northern Grafton County Democratic Party. She worked in travel and tourism and was active in local musical theater as well as Pine Grove Grange in Bath, N.H.
The family would like to thank the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and North Country Home Health Care and Hospice for their attention and care.
If you wish, gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Littleton, N.H. starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. The interment for Denys will follow at 1 p.m. at the Kinsman Cemetery in Easton, N.H.
Assisting with funeral arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium in Littleton, N.H.
To view Denys’ Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
