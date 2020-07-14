Desiree Elizabeth Eurbin (Desiree Janet Lopez) - Obituary

Desiree Elizabeth Eurbin also known as Desiree Lopez, age 22, born Nov. 29, 1997, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Desiree was born in Florida and moved to Vermont in 2001, at age three. She attended Barton Graded School, Caledonia Christian School, and both Lake Region Union High School and North Country Union High School.
Desiree is survived by her father and step-mother, Travis and Catherine Eurbin of Barton; mother, Deanna Lopez of Bridgeport, Conn.; siblings, Andromeda and Enoch Eurbin, and Immanuel and Isaiah Weisbrod; grandparents, Kathleen Filkins, Albert and Mary Eurbin, Sue Keiper and Chris Lacy, and Porfirio Lopez, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Desiree loved kids, most of all being an older sister and spending time with her younger siblings. She was also an instructor at Jay Peak, teaching kids to snowboard and ski. She loved all animals, but especially dogs. Desiree always found joy in music, both singing and playing instruments. She often performed in church when she was younger, sharing her talents with her family and community.
Desiree was brave and adventurous, always ready to try new things. Bright and inquisitive, she loved to learn. She was funny, sometimes silly, and a joy to be around. She had a compassionate heart, and always wanted to help others.
Desiree is deeply and sorrowfully missed by her family and friends. She was our beloved girl, the star of our hearts. We will remember her in the words of her favorite hymn: “Tis the voice of the angels borne soft on the air; For me they are singing; their welcome I hear.”
