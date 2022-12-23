Devan Zachary Udo Deppisch Obituary

Devan Zachary Udo Deppisch, 20, of Danville, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Hesperia, California.
Devan was born to Melissa and Udo Deppisch in the Klinik Hallerwiesse in Nuremburg, Germany on Aug. 23, 2002. He was a beautiful baby boy with a full head of long brown hair. He was a quiet and content baby that rarely cried. He loved being held and was cuddled often.
Devan developed an early love for cappuccino that he enjoyed at his favorite café Sachs und Soehne during his early years in Germany. Devan continued to enjoy exploring making his own fancy coffees recently and also found interest in cooking, which he was quite talented at.
He spent many hours reading as a child. His love of reading not only stimulated his curious mind but inspired his creativity. Devan enjoyed music and was learning to play guitar. He enjoyed drawing and art and took interest in drawing Anime. He was incredibly smart and enjoyed a good laugh. This combination made Devan an integral part of his family shenanigans and encouraged him to develop a keen sense of humor for harmless pranks that he concocted on his own.
Devan was shy and had a difficult time making friends. Although, Devan may have been known for being quiet, his kindness and care for others spoke volumes. Devan was a very thoughtful caring young man, who put other’s needs before his own. He would do anything for anyone close to him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, checking up on his friends and most memorably he always put on a big smile.
Devan seemed to be searching for his own path in life, which lead to him moving to California less than two months before taking his own life. He was setting on his journey, writing his own life’s story. It is a shame that his story had to end so soon. Those of us blessed to have lived with, loved, been friends with, or even just crossed paths with Devan are fortunate as his memory makes each of our life stories better. No one could have asked for a better son, brother, or friend. Please hold his memory in the light, where he deserves to be, lifted with happy and fond times spent together.
He is predeceased by his uncle, Michael Fenn on Nov. 3, 2016.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Deppisch (Rutherford) of Danville, Vermont; His father, Udo Deppisch of Nuremburg, Germany; His siblings, Jordan Deppisch of Austin, Texas, Pascal Deppisch and Kayle Deppisch of Danville, Vermont; Grandparents, Robert Rutherford of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, Sherry Fullerton of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, and Sieglinde Deppisch of Kitzingen, Germany; Uncle John Rutherford and cousins Izze and Peyton, Uncle Scott Rutherford and wife Camila and cousins Brendan, Christian, Richard and William, aunt Daniele Fenn and cousins Alyssia and Alex, and special friend Skylar Sorazu Suzukaze of Herperia, California; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Fullerton and Rutherford families.
There will be a calling hour at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 31st at 10 a.m. at the Danville Congregational Church located at 87 Hill St., Danville, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to help prevent suicide such as to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
