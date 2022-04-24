Dewey McArthur Persons Sr. Obituary

Dewey McArthur Persons Sr., age 74, of Rabbit Plain Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died suddenly at his home, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Dewey was born on July 27, 1947, in St. Johnsbury. He was the son to the late Milo and Helen (Davis) Persons Sr., and the youngest of 13 children. He was the epitome of a true Vermonter, being raised on the farm, beginning in Waterford and later, St. Johnsbury, just up the road from where he eventually called home. Dewey married the love of his life, Lorna D. Wood, on June 11, 1966. Coming from a large family himself, Dewey and Lorna had four children of their own. The majority of his life, Dewey worked as a carpenter. In his early years, he also did some mechanic work, worked for Fairbanks Scales, and the Town of St. Johnsbury for a short time (apparently rolling the sidewalk plow, not once, but twice, was not part of his job description). Dewey was a wild child in his younger years, oh the stories some could tell! He had a love for the outdoors, enjoying his time fishing and hunting and bird watching from the dining room window. You could often hear him ranting at his TV while watching baseball and his old westerns or find him making “The Loop” around the neighborhood in his truck, typically at 20 mph, always with a cigar hanging out of his mouth. Dewey adored his children, and especially his grandchildren. He loved sitting around campfires, feeding the birds, and helping to decrease the surplus squirrel population because they liked to eat his bird feed.
Dewey is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Lorna, of St. Johnsbury; their 4 children: Dianne Gillespie and husband, Patrick, of St. Johnsbury, Dewey Jr. and wife, Melody, of St. Johnsbury, Danny Sr. and fiancé, Tammy, of Danville, Vt., Denise Ailes and husband, Robert Jr., of St. Johnsbury; his sister: Mary Wentzell and husband, Robert, of Nashua, N.H.; his brother: Delano Persons and his wife, Sarah, of Bonifay, Fla.; 8 grandchildren: Danny Persons Jr., Dena Persons, Desiree LaCoss, Megan Persons, Katelyn Lambert, Kyle Lambert, Brittney Ailes, Jacob Ailes; and 6 great-grandchildren: Lincoln & Daxton Lambert, Arabella & Finley Persons, Peyton Gillander and Emersyn LaCoss; as well as several very special nieces and nephews.
As Dewey wished, services will be private and there will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice.
