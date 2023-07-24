Dexter Whitcomb Bartlett Obituary

Dexter Whitcomb Bartlett, age 81, passed away July 17, 2023, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., after a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Morrisville, Vermont to Sidney Bartlett and Eunice (Whitcomb) Dunham. After graduating from Peoples Academy in 1958, he enlisted in the United States Army, which took him all over the world. He proudly served his country for 22 years, eventually retiring in 1980. After retiring from the United States Army he held a few different jobs from Vermont Yankee as a security guard to owning his own septic service business in Arizona.
Dexter was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned several medals, including the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with device (1960), Sharpshooter Badge with Carbine Bar, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar and Parachutist Badge, totalling over 30 jumps. His biggest accomplishment was receiving the title of Drill Sergeant in 1974 at Fort Dix, N.J. Dexter was also a life member of the VFW 9653 in Morrisville, Vermont.
He is survived by his brother, Sidney Bartlett Sr., and his wife Kathy. His four children; Terri Coffin, Dexter Bartlett Jr. and Michael Bartlett and their families all of Louisiana and Justin Bartlett and his family of Arizona. Along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents. His siblings Kenneth, Lillian and Hazel, his wife Donna, known as Sue to many and an infant daughter Desiree.
A graveside service honoring the life of Dexter will be held Aug. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local VFW.
