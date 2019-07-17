Diana Waverly Sullivan - Obituary

On Thursday, July 11th, 2019, Diana Waverly Sullivan, of Bethlehem, N.H., beloved wife and cherished mother, passed away due to complications related to brain cancer. She was 60 years old.
Diana was born on March 11, 1959, in Long Island, N.Y., to Thomas and Doris (Doughty) Cullen. She grew up in Levittown, N.Y., and had fond memories of both her childhood in Levittown and her visits to her aunt and uncle’s farm in Coram, N.Y. On May 28th, 1984, she married James Sullivan. They raised two daughters, Joanna and Amy. Diana worked tirelessly to create a beautiful home for her family, and often stayed up late into the night working on home decorating projects. At Christmastime she turned her home into a winter wonderland, earning her the nickname “Mrs. Christmas.”
In 2008, Diana moved to Bethlehem, N.H., with her husband and founded Bread of Life United Pentecostal Church. Diana sang and played guitar throughout her life and was the church’s music director. She filled numerous other roles at Bread of Life UPC, including secretary, event planner, decorator, Bible study teacher, and board member. Diana also recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary at Littleton Coin Company, where she worked most recently as a special account representative.
Diana truly embodied the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. While we mourn her departure from this earth, we rest in knowing she is with Jesus. She will be missed by her husband, daughters, family, friends, co-workers, and all those who interacted with her. Diana was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin “Benny,” her mother, Doris, and her father, Thomas. She is survived by her husband, James; her two daughters, Joanna and Amy; her three brothers, Lance, Todd (Heather), and Clay (MaryAlice); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home, 101 Union Street in Littleton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the Bread of Life United Pentecostal Church, 835 Profile Road, Bethlehem, N.H. Burial will follow in the Maple Street Cemetery in Bethlehem.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
