Diane Elizabeth Russo Obituary

Diane Elizabeth Russo, 81, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, surrounded by family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will forever be held dear by family and friends. Her departure has left an indelible void in our lives, but her spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched.
Diane was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Littleton, N.H., to Mary and Toni Russo. She fondly called St. Johnsbury her home, but also lived in Tucson, Ariz., and Atlanta, Ga. Growing up in St. J, she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. After raising three daughters, she continued her education, earning an undergraduate (LSC) degree and graduate (UVM) degree in Education. She found a true passion for teaching and focused on students with special (educational and behavioral) needs. Diane developed lifelong relationships with many students, their families and her co-workers. During her retirement she directed her energy towards activism; supporting women’s rights, equity for all and the fight for climate change.
Diane Russo possessed a vibrant spirit and a kind heart. She had a genuine love for family and friends, and her presence brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She had a knack for making people feel special and valued. In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, snowboarding, kayaking, tennis, swimming, beach trips and cooking; but she was happiest spending time with her grandchildren. She believed in living life to the fullest and embraced every moment with enthusiasm and gratitude. Her zest for life was contagious, and her boundless energy was an inspiration to everyone who crossed her path. Diane was a constant cheerleader, encouraging her girls, their friends, and later her grandchildren at any and every athletic competition.
Diane will be deeply missed by her surviving family. Her beloved daughters: Tina Stetson (Barclay), Tonia Webb (Andy), and Toni Glover (Cam); her sisters: Debi Russo, and Darlene Coffee; and her grandchildren: Dylan and Sadie Stetson, Jackson Webb and Sawyer Glover. She was a pillar of strength and support to her family, offering love, guidance, and unwavering encouragement. Her memory will forever be treasured in their hearts.
In her memory, let us strive to carry forward her values of compassion and love while living a life of purpose. Though her physical presence may be gone, her spirit will forever shine brightly as a guiding light for us all. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org).
“Those we love never truly leave us; they live on in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared, and the love they brought into our lives.” Isabel Norton
