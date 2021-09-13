Diane Rita Fraser, 64, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away at her home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones following a long decline in her health.
Diane was born in Lowell, Mass. on May 14, 1957 to Albert and Alfreda (Bibeault) Roucher. She was raised in Lowell and graduated from Lowell Trade School, Class of 1973. On Sept. 8, 1979, Diane married Donald Robert (Bobby) Fraser and they had just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Diane loved taking care of her loving husband, raising her four precious children and being a grandmother. Her grandchildren were her whole world. Caring for her family and adopted family was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed yard sales, bingo, camping, crafting, fishing with her grandson, as well as a good “scratcher.”
Survivors include her loving husband, Bobby Fraser of Lyndonville; her four adoring children, Gordon Fraser of Leicester, N.C., Brittney Fraser (Josh Drummond), Travis Fraser and Ally Fraser all of Lyndonville, Vt.; two wonderful grandchildren, Adriana and Oliver Drummond; sister, Denise Rush of Lowell, Mass.; her last Aunt, Pauline Shapiro (98) of Tyngsboro, Mass.; in-laws, Donald and Jean Fraser of Chelmsford, Mass., Bonnie Bassett of Concord, Vt., Dennis Perigny of Ayer, Mass., Donna Greco of Hollywood, Fla. and Maureen Atwood of Pelham, N.H.
She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Alfreda Roucher; siblings, Priscilla Roucher and partner Cathy, Cecile St. Peter and husband Bob, Albert Roucher and wife Tammy; in-laws, Jim Rush, Butch Finnigan, Kathleen Perigny, Dottie LaPlant and Chris Finnigan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.