Diane P. Stetson - Obituary

Diane P. Stetson, 73, of Lyndon Center, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her home.
Diane was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on April 8, 1947, to the late Harvey and Phyllis (Procter) Stetson. She was raised and educated in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1965. Diane was a beautiful and passionate woman. Her energy was contagious. She spent many of her younger years traveling with rock bands before settling down in her beautiful home.
Diane was an all-around animal lover. She admired her cats deeply, and was self-employed as a dog groomer all her working life. She had a passion for gardening and had quite the green thumb growing vegetables and flowers both indoors and out. Her outdoor gardens were breathtaking and revealed her dedication to beauty. Diane also enjoyed skiing into her late 60’s, a hobby she passed down to her son and granddaughter. She will be greatly missed. May you rest in our hearts Diane, we love you.
Survivors include her son: Michael Poulin of Newark, Vt.; a brother: Jeffrey Stetson and wife, Patty, of St. Johnsbury; and a granddaughter: Morgan Poulin of Charlotte, N.C.
The family plans to have a Celebration of Diane’s Life at her home later in the summer. Burial will be at Lyndon Center Cemetery, Lyndonville, Vt., at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
