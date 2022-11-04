Dienna C. Choquette Obituary

Dienna C. Choquette, age 33, of Strawberry Hill, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Center in Lebanon, N.H., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, following a four-year battle with breast cancer.
Dienna was born on April 26, 1989, in St. Albans City, Vt., to Diane Kay Lussier and William Francis Stevens. She grew up in Berkshire, Vt. and graduated from Richford High School with the Class of 2007. She matriculated to SUNY Plattsburg completing her BS in Nursing in 2011. The following year she married Paul Choquette on Aug. 3, 2012, sharing the next 10 years together making their home in Lyndonville and raising a family. Dienna worked at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in Labor and Delivery and was very passionate about her work. She enjoyed reading, crafts, knitting and crocheting as well as gardening in the greenhouse, but her family was her true love, first and foremost.
She is survived by her husband: Paul Choquette of Lyndonville; two children: Aidan and Eliza; her father: William Stevens and wife, Cindy, of Tennessee; mother: Diane Griffin and husband, Scott, of South Dakota; siblings: William Stevens and Kristen of Richford, Stephanie Griffin of Indiana, and Garrett Griffin of Richford, Mason Stevens, son to Bill & Cindy; Paul’s siblings: Adam Choquette and April of Berkshire, Andrew Choquette of Berkshire, and Elizabeth McFaul and Andrew of Lyndonville; mother-in-law: Lisa Choquette of Berkshire; maternal grandmother: Beatrice Lussier of Berkshire; and five nieces and nephews: Katherine, Grace, and Mark Choquette, and James and Alexander McFaul.
Dienna was predeceased by her father-in-law: Mark Choquette, and maternal grandfather: Laurent Lussier.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2012, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, on Hill Street in Lyndonville with Fr. Lance Harlow as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
In lieu of flowers donations in Dienna’s memory may be made to the NVRH Birth Center, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.