Dillon Garand - Obituary

Dillon Garand was born May 28, 1986 and passed peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Dillon will long be remembered for his big heart and kind nature. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Despite enduring severe daily pain and battling addiction Dillon managed to put on a brave and loving face to the world. His biggest wish is for all of his friends afflicted with drug addiction to get help, get clean and most of all, stay sober. Those who knew him well will remember Dillon for his warmth, kindness and great hugs.
Dillon is now reunited with his Papa, his grandfather and best pal, and his beloved dog Diesel. He is also predeceased by cousins Courtney Larocque and Heather Larocque.
He is survived by his parents, Sandra and Duane Garand, siblings Chad Garand, Derek Garand and Brook Marcotte, nephews Cole Garand and Losada Stoddard, grandparents Reginald and Gloria Garand and Beverly Larocque, Aunts Jeannine, Diane, Joane, Shelly, Sheila and Sylvia and Uncles Shawn, Steve, Scott and Shannon.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dillon’s life on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1-3 p.m. at the American Legion on Maple Street in St. Johnsbury.
