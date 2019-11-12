Doloras “Dee” Cardinal - Obituary

Doloras “Dee” M. Cardinal, lifelong resident of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 with her loving family by her bedside.
Born and raised in Littleton, Dee was one of six children, born to the late Leo J. and Medora E. Bilodeau on Oct. 15, 1935. Dee was well-known in town for her holiday decorations, especially Christmas and Halloween which she and her husband Bob displayed at their old home on Oak Hill Avenue. People would come from near and far to admire her beautiful home during the holidays.
Dee’s love for children inspired her to run a daycare program for over 20 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her television shows while completing her word search puzzles or Jigsaw puzzles. In addition, family gatherings were centered around Dee’s amazing cooking which she loved to do.
Dee will always be remembered for her quick wit and humor in all situations. She was selfless, outgoing, very generous and she deeply loved and cherished her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Dee was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Cardinal, Sr.; her sister, Irene Gagnon, and her husband Joseph; her brother, Robert Bilodeau, and his surviving companion Dorothy Smith of Littleton; her niece, Debra Ann Ross Jones; and her two cats, Pretty Girl and Baby.
Dee is lovingly survived by her son, Rick Hunt and his wife Carolyn of Littleton; her daughter, Terrill Platt and her husband Rob of Gorham; her grandchildren, Joshua Hunt and his companion Alison Tseng of Boston, Mass., Zoe and Mya Platt of Gorham; her sisters, Doria Ross, and her husband Robert of Lake George, N.Y., Sandra Jewett, and her husband Wes of Live Oak, Fla.; her brother, Donald Bilodeau and his wife Christine of Alamagordo, N.M.; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Dee asked that you do something nice for someone else.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home, 101 Union St., Littleton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Lyn Winter officiating.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
