Dolores Leona Boudle-Ferrin - Obituary

Dolores Leona Boudle-Ferrin, 76, of Palmdale, Calif., died at her home on June 5, 2020. Dolores was born on September 6, 1943, to Henry Boudle and Doris Antionnette (Pilotte) Thresher, in Peacham, Vt. She attended the Peacham Academy for most of her childhood and graduated Whitefield High School with the class of 1961.
Dolores moved to Anaheim, Calif., shortly after graduation and soon met Ben Ferrin. The couple married in 1962 in Jackson Hole, Wyo. They moved to Palmdale, Calif., and together they raised three children. Dolores kept the home and was an avid competitive equestrian.
She is survived by her son Keith Ferrin of League City, Texas and Las Vegas, Nev.; two daughters, Kim Ferrin-Morgan and her husband Dan of Quartz Hill, Calif., and Janice Ferrin-Allen and husband Mike of Camarillo, Calif.; three brothers, Lucien Thresher and wife Jean of Underhill, Vt., Thaddeus Thresher and wife Dyanna of East Concord, Vt., and Patrick Thresher and wife Kelly of Peacham; brother in law Leon Hooker of Monroe, N.H.; four grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; step-father John Thresher; husband Ben Ferrin; two sisters, Jean Thresher-Drown and her husband Harold, and Louise Thresher-Hooker; and her beloved horse Smoking Boo-Vader.
Burial was in the Peacham Village Cemetery.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville was in charge of arrangements.
