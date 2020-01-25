Dolores (Sis) Gaffney - Obituary

Jan. 27, 1937 to Jan. 22, 2020
Dolores (Sis) Gaffney was married to Gerald Masten. They had eight children: Donna Grant, Brenda Mays, Lorelei Kochanek, Gerald Masten, Jay Masten, Matthew Masten, Royce Masten and Dorrie Lynn Masten.
She is survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dolores was a loved Mom and Nana and Meme. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be done privately with her children and grandchildren.
