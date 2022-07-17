Domenic T. Pallaria Obituary

Domenic T. Pallaria, 79, of Lancaster, New Hampshire passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the evening hours of July 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 26, 1942 in Haverhill, Massachusetts to Theresa (Mastriani) and Joseph Palleria, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister Adelina.
After spending his childhood in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Domenic received his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Music Education from the Boston Conservatory of Music where he studied clarinet and conducting under Mr. Attilio Poto, a former member of the Boston Symphony. Upon graduation in 1965, he took a position as a band and chorus instructor in the Gorham School District.
In 1966, Domenic was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he took his musical talents with him and played in the Army band. After his discharge from the Army, he taught for a brief period in Maryland.
Domenic began his 30-year distinguished career as an instructor and band director for the White Mountains Regional School District in 1971. He alone taught instrumental lessons for elementary and junior high students in Jefferson, Lancaster, and Whitefield as well as the students at White Mountain Regional High School until his retirement in 2001.
Mr. Pallaria, or “Mr. P”, devoted his life to teaching his students to appreciate and understand music, instilling in them discipline and self-respect. He guided scores of students to live up to their potential and lead the WMRHS band to winning countless first place trophies, Grade A and superior ratings, and regularly outscoring bands from much larger schools: “excuses are interesting but unimportant, all that counts is results.”
In 1994, the band was honored to be selected by the State to represent New Hampshire in an American Salute to the veterans of World War II in Washington D.C. where they played for large crowds in front of the Lincoln Memorial and Pentagon.
In addition to his musical talent, Domenic also enjoyed theater, spending summers in Vermont during his college years constructing sets and performing at the Weston Playhouse. In the 1970s Dom and Lou Leaver cofounded the Colonel Town Players in Lancaster. Dom also started the White Mountain Players theater program at WMRHS, directing many plays.
Dom enjoyed sports: fishing, watching football and WWE wrestling and coaching high school softball teams. But his love was golf. Dom was a skilled golfer, lowering his handicap to 10 at his peak, and enjoyed spending many days on the Waumbec and Maplewood courses, playing with long-time golfing buddies.
His proudest moment was when he sank a Hole-in-One at the Maplewood Country Club in 1998, tarnished only slightly when he realized that the tradition was to buy drinks for all the attendees.
Dom spent the past 3 years preparing an alumni concert to honor the 50th year of the WMRHS band. Over 60 of his former students, ranging from the class of 1979 to 2001, returned to honor him and performed three selected pieces at the Pop’s Concert in May of this year. Four of his grandchildren, with their own musical talents, joined the band as well to honor Papa. Although Dom wasn’t able to direct as planned, he was able to participate and enjoy the fruits of his labor. His family is humbled and honored at the showing of love and respect and will be forever grateful to Michael Martins, the current WMRHS band director, for helping bring him this truly wonderful and fulfilling night.
Domenic leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Donna (Radsky); children, Kelley Stafford and husband, Robert; Molly Harrigan and husband, Thomas; Kathryn Morier Whitaker and husband Gerry; Christine Morier Falcone and husband Evan: niece Barbara Haith and husband, Malcolm; nephew William Duffney, wife, Kim and great-nephew Joey. He also leaves his grandchildren, Riley, Sarah, Rose, and Rachel Stafford; Alex and Grady Harrigan.
Calling hours will be held at Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, NH on Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the Bailey Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Domenic’s name to WMRHS band 127 Regional Road, Whitefield NH 03598 or The Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, NH 03598 - Morrison Donations
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
