Donald B. Drown Sr. - Obituary

Donald B. Drown Sr., 95, of South Wheelock, Vt., passed away on October 14, 2019, at his home.
Donald was born in Sutton, Vt., on March 6, 1924, to Burleigh and Louise (Bessest) Drown. He attended Lyndon Institute until enlisting in the US Army. Donald was a decorated WWII Veteran having served in both the European and Pacific Theaters. He married Ramona Inez and they shared over 30 years together until her death in 1991.
Donald enjoyed hunting and loved watching Sunday football with family and friends. He was a giving person opening his home to many who affectionately called him “Gramp”.
Survivors include two sons: Edward Drown of South Wheelock, Vt., and Russell Drown and wife, Lorilee, of Danville, Vt.; four daughters: Sharon Walker and husband, Robert, of Lyndonville, Vt., Lorraine Ash and husband, Bernard, of Sheffield, Vt., Cindy Drown and companion, Bill Croft, of Lyndonville, and Marcia Kennedy and husband, Adam, of Burke Hollow, Vt.; one sister: Cynthia John of Lyndonville; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his close friend and caregiver: James Rich; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife: Ramona Drown, and four sons: Donald Jr., Keith, Duane, and Elwin; brothers: Harold (MIA) and Reginald; sisters: Isabelle Page, Mona Colby, and Marjorie Buxton.
There will be a Graveside service with military honors will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. at Howland Cemetery on Burke Hollow Road in West Burke, Vt. A Celebration of Life will follow at VFW Post 10038 on Hill Street in Lyndonville, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
