Donald Burrington - Obituary

Donald Burrington, age 62, of Orleans Lane, East Burke, Vt., died in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, from injuries of a single vehicle accident.
Donald was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on May 24, 1958, son to the late Dean Alvin and Marjorie Louise (Baker) Burrington.
He was raised and educated in Lyndon. Don worked on the family farm. Then he cleaned for Blair’s Professional Cleaning and started a small cleaning business of his own. He has been working for Kingdom Cleaners/CK Cleaning for 20 years. He enjoyed inventing things, playing the harmonica, and taking trips with family.
He is survived by his five siblings: Louis Burrington of Warner, N.H., David Burrington of East Haven, Vt., Sylvia Langmaid and husband, Stanley, of Lyndon, Shirley Langmaid and husband, Dennis, of Lyndon, Sarah Peer and husband, Howard, of Lyndon, nieces and nephews: Valery Rodriguez, Aaron Langmaid, Tammy Langmaid, Meredith Burrington, Nathanael Burrington, Matthew Burrington, Amanda Pratt, Kristina Roy, Celia Thurber, Andrew Peer, Crystal Merrick, Evan Peer.
A service will be held over ZOOM, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. For more information please call Donald Bean at 802-274-4775.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
