Donald C. Burt Obituary

Donald C. Burt, 64, of White Road, died suddenly at his home Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.
Mr. Burt was born in Concord, Vt., on May 17, 1957, the son of Allen Burt and Yvonne (Roy) Burt Henderson. He was raised in Lunenburg, attending schools there and Concord, Vt.
In 1976 he enlisted with the U.S. Army starting a career in the military. During that time, he served state side in Colorado Springs and overseas in Korea and Germany. Donald loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed canning his home-grown vegetables, helping others, and repairing and tinkering with anything broken.
Surviving family members include his wife Kun (Kim) Burt of Dalton; his four children, Shannon Brice (Eddie) of Florida, Sonya Sansoucy (Austin) of Littleton, Angela Burt of Littleton, Jonathan Burt of Cape Coral, FL; eight grandchildren, Nataleigh, Jordyn, Anthony, Olivia, Lauryn, Makai, Alexander, Benjamin; a great-granddaughter Athena; and siblings, David Burt, Harvey Henderson, Gordon Burt, Dean Burt, Jane Richardson, Barbara Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday morning, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. Reverend Matthew Schultz, pastor of All Saints Church, Lancaster, will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg, Vt.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
