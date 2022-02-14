Donald Charles Beattie Obituary

Donald Charles Beattie of Lyndonville passed away suddenly on February 13, 2022, at the age of 84. Don was born in St. Johnsbury on April 5, 1937, the son of Harold W. Beattie Sr. and Phyllis E. Willey. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and the love of his classmates continued as he participated in yearly class reunions. While Don was a senior he joined the VT National Guard and continued his service in the reserves. He also was a member of the Lyndonville Congregational Church and a 60-year member of the Danville Masonic Lodge.
On July 23, 1960, Don married Constance “Connie” White. They were married for 61 years and raised five daughters.
Don worked on Construction in upstate New York and then owned the Miss Lyndonville Diner for two years. He was a salesman for the Mathews Machinery Company for many years. He received commendations for outstanding salesmanship and won trips to Europe, Hawaii and the Bahamas. In 1981, he started his own crushing and screening construction business operating it until 2015.
Don loved planes and earned his pilot’s license and soon after was flying his plane around New England and New York. He became president of the Caledonia County Pilots Association and was instrumental in the building of the hangar at the Caledonia County Airport. His love for planes was inspiring to friends and family which led him to receive an award for his contributions to aviation in the Northeast Kingdom. While a member of Jay Cees, Don was among the group that helped establish the Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
Skiing, VT license plate “827”, red Massey Ferguson tractor, The Pledge of Allegiance and the American Flag were among the loves of his life. For many years, his loyalty to friends and passion for politics were brought together in his daily Coffee Group meetings. Don and his closest friends were able to discuss the ins and outs of community and global issues over their humorous, insightful and informative dialogue. In his later years, he particularly enjoyed the opportunity to spend coffee time with his daughter, Sheryl and partner, Bob.
Don is survived by his wife, Connie, his five daughters, Shari Austin (Neal), Sheryl Cota (late husband Donald), Dyan Gulovsen (Eric), Kimberly Galleher (late husband Henry), Jennifer Ryan (James). Other survivors include: fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three more due this year. Also survived by his eight sisters: Elizabeth Bolevic, Alice Farr, Martha Jane Kitchel, Mary Beattie, Marion Cairns, Holly Beattie, Marilyn “Gilly” Beattie and Catherine “Kitty” Toll; two brothers, Thomas Beattie and Martin Beattie. Don was predeceased by his brothers: William Beattie, Robert Beattie and Harold “Occie” Beattie Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2:30 PM at the Lyndonville Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Don to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607
